Western Railway launches 5-day demolition drive in Garib Nagar slum, 400 illegal structures set to be cleared

At 10 am today, the Western Railway launched a 5-day demolition drive of 400 illegal structures the Garib Nagar slum located adjacent to the Bandra East Railway station. Around 1,000 railway staff including Railway Police Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and Engineers alongside heavy machinery including 4 JCBs and 1 forklift were deployed for the task.

Temporary chaos ensued near the site when slum dwellers protested the allegedly abrupt move. Many were also seen with their belongings scattered across on the adjacent pavements. Anticipating the commotion, over 400 personnel of the Mumbai Police alongside police vans and ambulances were stationed outside the affected area.

In this drive, authorities seek to clear 5,200 square meters of encroached railway land near the Bandra station. The move follows the Bombay High Court’s April 2026 order permitting Railway Authorities to continue the demotion drive.