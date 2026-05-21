Western Railway clears 90% of Garib Nagar encroachments on day three of drive

Railway officials said measures were being taken to minimise inconvenience to affected residents. (Express photos by Nidhi Jacob)

A day after clashes broke out at Garib Nagar in Bandra East during Western Railway’s anti-encroachment drive, after authorities demolished two mosques in the area along with other structures including houses that were termed as encroachment, the Western Railway on Thursday continued with its drive clearing nearly 90% of the encroached railway land.

Following the demolition activity, technical railway staff began manually dismantling softer structures at the site. Apart from 250 technical personnel, the operation saw the deployment of more than 500 Mumbai Police officials, 200 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, and 250 Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff.

Around 13 heavy machines, including JCBs and bulldozers were used for the exercise. Since Wednesday, authorities have removed more than 80 metric tonnes of debris through 40 dumper truck trips. Officials said debris clearance will progress over the next two days of the drive.