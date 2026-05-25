Western Railway clears 1,500 sq m of encroached land in Malad after Bombay High Court nod

Western Railway said the operation concluded peacefully and that the cleared land has now been secured. (Image: WR/X)

Western Railway on Monday cleared nearly 1,500 square metres of encroached railway land between Goregaon and Malad stations after the Bombay High Court permitted authorities to proceed with the demolition of structures built on railway property.

The demolition drive was carried out along the eastern side of the Goregaon–Malad section between kilometre markers 28/3 and 28/6, covering areas near Chincholi Phatak, Haji Bapu Road, Dhobi Ghat and Govind Nagar in Malad East.

Railway officials said 36 permanent structures and 24 temporary structures were demolished during the operation.

The action followed a February 26, 2026 order passed by the Bombay High Court in Writ Petition (L) No. 4938 of 2026 and a batch of connected petitions filed by residents occupying the land. Petitioners had sought protection against the proposed demolition, challenging the eviction process.