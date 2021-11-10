Western Naval Command gets Scorpene submarine

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) delivered the fourth Scorpene submarine of Project P-75 to the Western Naval Command on Tuesday. It will be subsequently be commissioned into Navy as INS Vela.

The acceptance document was signed by Chairman and Managing Director of Mazgaon Dock, Narayan Prasad, and Rear Admiral K P Arvindan, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) of Western Naval Command.

“With Vela, India further cements its position as a submarine-building nation and MDL has lived up to its reputation as one of the India’s leading shipyards with capacity to meet requirements and aspirations of the Navy,” said a Mazgaon Dock spokesperson.

The delivery of four submarines — Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj and now Vela – reaffirmed India’s membership in the exclusive group of submarine-building nations, the spokesperson added.

The fifth submarine, Vagir — launched on November 12, 2020 — has commenced harbour trials and is expected to go for maiden surface sortie in December 21, this year. The sixth submarine is in the advance stage of outfitting, said officials.