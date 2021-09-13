Western Naval Command inducts 19 electric vehicles to curb air and sound pollution

As part of its green initiatives to decrease air and sound pollution, the Indian Navy has started using electric vehicles in Navy Nagar in south Mumbai from last week.

The Western Naval Command, Mumbai has inducted 19 new multipurpose, environment-friendly electrical vehicles (EVs) for use in residential areas, as part of its green initiatives. These vehicles are fitted with reliable, energy-efficient and low maintenance batteries.

The initiative is in line with the National Clean Air Programme launched by the Union government in 2019 for the reduction of the concentration of particulate matter in the air by 20-30 per cent by 2024.

Kala Hari Kumar, president NWWA, Western Region, flagged off the vehicles on September 8 and they will be utilised for transportation of naval personnel and goods within residential areas.

These vehicles will be driven in the Navy Nagar area only including to and from the naval hospital INHS Asvini. The drivers for the vehicles will be from the existing pool or hired when required.