‘Why bring Western garbage to India?’: VHP in Maharashtra voices disapproval of Valentine’s Day celebrations

In Maharashtra, the VHP and Bajrang Dal have circulated pamphlets and held community meetings urging people to mark February 14 as ‘Veer Jawan Day’ or ‘Matru-Pitru Pujan Diwas’.

2 min readMumbaiFeb 13, 2026 01:07 PM IST
The VHP claims that despite being victims of attacks, their activists were arrested under false charges.Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Maharashtra criticised the celebration as a ‘Western concept’, saying India should not adopt what it called alien cultural practices. (Credit: X/@VHPDigital)
A day before Valentine’s Day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Maharashtra on Friday criticised the ‘Western’ concept, and voiced strong disapproval over its celebrations in India.

“We strongly disapprove of Valentine’s Day. It is Western culture. It is essentially celebrated in Western countries. Why should we in India follow it? Why bring all the Western garbage to India?” VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair, the joint secretary of the Maharashtra-Goa region,  told The Indian Express.

“India has an ancient civilisation and culture. We should adhere to our culture and tradition. Blindly following everything Western makes no sense. Moreover, Valentine’s Day is doing more harm to our youth,” he added.

However, Nair maintained that the VHP was only voicing its reservations and was not planning protests.

In Maharashtra, the VHP and the Bajrang Dal have reportedly circulated pamphlets and held community meetings urging people to mark February 14 as ‘Veer Jawan Day’ or ‘Matru-Pitru Pujan Diwas’.

A senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “The RSS believes Bharatiya sanskruti (Indian culture) should be preserved and promoted. Valentine’s Day represents Western culture, promoted for commercial reasons. Youths are getting drawn to it without realising its fallout. We believe in preserving the family value system.”

The protest against Valentine’s Day is not an isolated incident. The VHP and Bajrang Dal have also enforced moral policing during Navratri festivals. Last year, the VHP issued a strict advisory to event organisers, directing them not to allow non-Hindus to participate. In several states, Aadhaar cards were made mandatory for entry into garba events during the nine-day Navratri celebrations.

Last week, the VHP raised objections to the title of the film Ghooskhor Pandat, urging filmmakers to change it, saying it mocked Hindus. “We have noticed an increasing trend in the entertainment sector where film titles or characters are portrayed to ridicule or mock Hindu deities, saints, and religious leaders,” Nair said.

