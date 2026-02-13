‘Why bring Western garbage to India?’: VHP in Maharashtra voices disapproval of Valentine’s Day celebrations

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Maharashtra criticised the celebration as a ‘Western concept’, saying India should not adopt what it called alien cultural practices. (Credit: X/@VHPDigital)

A day before Valentine’s Day, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Maharashtra on Friday criticised the ‘Western’ concept, and voiced strong disapproval over its celebrations in India.

“We strongly disapprove of Valentine’s Day. It is Western culture. It is essentially celebrated in Western countries. Why should we in India follow it? Why bring all the Western garbage to India?” VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair, the joint secretary of the Maharashtra-Goa region, told The Indian Express.

“India has an ancient civilisation and culture. We should adhere to our culture and tradition. Blindly following everything Western makes no sense. Moreover, Valentine’s Day is doing more harm to our youth,” he added.