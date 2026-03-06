West Asia tensions disrupt Mumbai air travel, 676 flights cancelled in a week

The cancellations included 344 arriving flights and 332 departures, affecting services connecting Mumbai with major Gulf hubs.

Written by: Naresh S
2 min readMumbaiMar 6, 2026 08:07 PM IST
A group of passengers is stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal 2 as their flights to different places in the Middle East are cancelled due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)A group of passengers stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal 2 as their flights to different places in the Middle East are cancelled due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Flight operations between Mumbai and several Middle East destinations saw major disruption over the past week, with 676 flights cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport between February 28 and March 6 following airspace restrictions linked to escalating tensions in the region.

The highest number of cancellations was recorded on March 1, when 125 flights were grounded, followed by 116 cancellations on March 2 and 107 on March 3. The disruptions gradually eased later in the week, with 93 flights cancelled on March 4, 105 on March 5, and 73 on March 6, while 57 flights were cancelled on February 28.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a total of 1,221 flights operated by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign airlines were cancelled across the country during the same period.

Mumbai is among India’s busiest international gateways to the Gulf region, maintaining connectivity with cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat and Kuwait City. Estimates suggest that 80 to 100 flights operate daily between Mumbai and Middle East destinations, making the corridor one of the airport’s most heavily used international sectors.

With aircraft on these routes typically carrying between 170 and 300 passengers, the week-long disruption may have affected well over one lakh travellers, though airlines have not released official passenger figures.

