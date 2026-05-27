West Asia conflict, soaring airfares drag Mumbai airport traffic down 6.2% in March

Airlines were simultaneously grappling with a surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which significantly pushed up operating costs and airfares.

Passenger traffic at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) fell 6.2% year-on-year in March 2026, as the ongoing West Asia conflict, widespread flight disruptions across the Gulf region, and sharply higher airfares weighed on both domestic and international travel.

According to data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the airport handled 43.37 lakh passengers in March 2026, down from 46.22 lakh passengers in the same month last year.

The decline was led by a sharp fall in international traffic, which dropped 9.6% year-on-year to 11.46 lakh passengers from 12.68 lakh in March 2025. Domestic passenger traffic also weakened, declining 4.8% to 31.91 lakh passengers from 33.53 lakh a year earlier.