West Asia conflict pushes up real estate prices by Rs 50 per sq ft in MMR: Report

Real estate prices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR are set to rise as a surge in construction material and logistics costs triggered by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz pushes up project expenses, according to a report by Anarock Group, a real estate services and consulting firm.

The report estimates that the ongoing conflict has already added roughly Rs 50 per sq ft to the cost of high rise construction, with developers likely to eventually pass on the burden to homebuyers, particularly in the affordable and mid-income segments.

Key construction inputs have seen sharp price increases. Steel prices have risen by around 20 per cent, from Rs 62 to Rs 72 per kg, while hot rolled coil is currently at Rs 51 to Rs 56 per kg and may increase further if disruptions persist.Aluminium, used in building facades and infrastructure such as metro stations, has climbed to Rs 3.5 lakh per tonne amid production cuts in Gulf countries. Bitumen, essential for road projects, is now priced at Rs 48 to Rs 51 per kg.