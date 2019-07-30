Welcome to Badlapur: Town that opened doors to 1,000 stranded passengers of Mahalaxmi Express

“THIS TOWN has existed since time immemorial. Earlier, when people travelled on horseback or horse-drawn carriages, they would stop here and change horses. The term change or badla stuck and we became the city of change,” said Vishwanath Bhawinkar (64), a resident of Badlapur (East).

True to its tryst with travellers, the town, part of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council, located on the farthest fringes of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will now be remembered as the place that gave shelter and food to more than 1,000 passengers from the Mahalaxmi Express, the train marooned in flood waters after heavy rain on July 26 and 27. Up until a decade ago, Badlapur was well known for its MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) regions. Even now, the MIDC chemical manufacturing companies exist hardly kilometres away from the high-rises coming up in the region.

“Badlapur has changed a lot from a small town of local Marathi speaking population to a full-fledged city in Thane region. The train connectivity from Mumbai and road connectivity from Navi Mumbai has increased and the middle class of Mumbai has realised that owning a hillock-facing upper floor house is cheaper here than parts of Navi Mumbai and Panvel,” said Bhawinkar, who has stayed long enough to see the high-rises built from scratch.

“When the first set of buildings were built, it was assumed that it was for the local residents who had been living in sprawling old-style houses. However, slowly the number of outsiders grew,” he said. For 27-year-old Neha Singh and her husband Prashant, Badlapur was a good enough investment instead of paying monthly rent.

“To get a flat on the upper floors with all sanitary fittings and with a view, within a budget, I had to get a house here. It saves our monthly rent while also letting us have a house in the MMR area,” she said.

The couple, who both work in Mumbai, helped people stuck on waterlogged roads. “We live near the station on the east side. We heard the west was in a bad condition, so we went there to help,” she said.

As the town struggled to get back on its feet on Monday, its residents said they hoped there was a silver lining to the heavy rain of last week — a likely increase in the groundwater levels and the water level in nearby reservoirs.

The Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council, responsible for nearly 2.5 lakh people, has existed since 1985, according to the local administration. “Our biggest issue is providing water. As the housing societies add up, more people start coming into the region and the demand for water is increasing. Some of our projects are in the pipeline, waiting for funds,” said a senior official from the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council.

According to Tehsildar Jairaj Deshmukh, the houses did not suffer any structural damage due to the rain. “The waterlogging was severe and we are in the process of identifying more damaged spots but there is no danger to the buildings,” he said.

Ashish Kamble, a resident, said Badlapur (West) was worse off than the eastern parts. “We had to shut our shops after water started entering our homes and shops even on an elevated ground. Eventually, there was around three feet of water before it started receding,” he said.

Although much of the water has drained out, there are still waterlogged areas, raising concerns of an outbreak of diseases. District officials said they will soon be handing out medicines to prevent leptospirosis, dengue and malaria. Residents said for such a rapidly growing town, its healthcare facilities were rudimentary.

“The government hospital is seldom useful. If something happens to someone, we either go to Dombivli or Navi Mumbai rather than going to the government hospital,” Kamble said.

Seema Bhaduri, an activist and citizen forum member, said having no buffer zone with the river or the MIDC companies, the town was a “landmine” of pollution and related diseases.

“The residents bought flats thinking this was a quaint area outside the city and with better environment, but it has all turned out to be a lie. We have been fighting with the authorities for years now,” she said.

What made people open their houses and help those stranded in the rain? Bhaduri said, “Despite having our own issues, we all have what is nowadays called the ‘Spirit of Mumbai’. Most of us have been stuck somewhere in the rain at least once to know how it feels. It was just that indomitable feeling of humanity for most.”