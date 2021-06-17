Week’s vaccination plan to be made based on availability of stock, jabs allocated by Centre: State to Bombay HC

THE STATE government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it will publish a weekly plan for Covid-19 vaccination in certain districts, including Mumbai city, according to availability of vaccines, which are supplied by manufacturers as per allocation of jabs decided by the central government. It added that it will take steps for opening booking slots at a fixed time.

A division bench of Justice Sunil P Deshmukh and Justice Girish S Kulkarni accepted the state government’s undertaking through an additional affidavit, filed in reply to a PIL filed by Yogeeta Vanzara, through advocates Rajesh Vanzara and Jamsheed Master. The plea raised several issues related to CoWIN, seeking orderly administration of jabs.

The High Court, on June 9, asked the state government and the BMC why the authorities were unable to provide a week’s worth of vaccination slots in Mumbai and other cities, in advance, and also asked the authorities to consider the petitioner’s suggestions.

Responding to suggestion of the petitioner, the affidavit in reply filed by the state government, through director of commissioner of health services Sadhana M Tayde, stated, “The state government will publish a weekly plan for vaccination calendar in districts, including Mumbai city, as per the availability of vaccines, which will be supplied to the state government by manufacturers as per the allocation of the vaccines by Union of India.”

It added, “The state government will plan the schedule about vaccination, as per supply given by the Government of India on a weekly basis and, thereafter, they will publish the schedule of vaccination. The weekly plan of vaccination cannot be notified in all districts for want of sufficient supply to the state government by manufacturers on the basis of allocation by the Union of India.”

The affidavit further read, “The state government will issue instructions to all districts and municipal corporations to publish vaccination session slots at predetermined time on the basis of availability of vaccine to avoid inconvenience.”

The government also said it will direct district authorities to give priority to beneficiaries aged between 18 and 44 once the stock is available.

The state government sought for the petition to be disposed of. The HC will hear the PIL next after two weeks.