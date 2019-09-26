Weeks after ONGC plant fire, gas leak scare in Nagaon

On Wednesday morning, when Rekha Shewalkar, a resident of Nagaon, was getting her children ready for school she smelled something pungent. The odour instantly brought back memories of the September 3 gas leak and fire at the ONGC plant in Uran, located barely a few metres away, that had led to the death of four people.

“I immediately asked my husband to check,” she said. When her husband Ajay stepped out, he found that several people were already walking towards the plant. “The pungent smell was getting stronger, but it wasn’t difficult to breathe. We then saw foam in the drains and realised something was wrong,” he said.

Around 9.30 am residents called the Uran police. “People had blocked entry to the ONGC plant and we immediately rushed to the spot. We were told that there was a gas leakage,” a senior police officer said. By the time the police reached the spot, they reportedly found no trace of any smell, but a group of angry villagers continued to block the gate of the ONGC plant.

“The ONGC officials told us there was no leakage, and after controlling and disbursing the crowd, we left the spot. There was no need to inform the fire brigade or other authorities,” the senior officer said.

Earlier this month, an alleged gas leak had led to a massive fire at the plant, killing three CRPF personnel and a senior employee of the ONGC. Since then, residents of Nagaon have been living in constant fear. “The plant is so close, and at the time of fire, they had all ordered us out of our houses. I feel scared all the time, and thus we were so worried about the weird smell,” Gopika Chavhan, another resident of Nagaon, said.

ONGC plant officials maintained that there was no gas leakage on Wednesday. “The hydrocarbon smell was released due to incessant rainfall in the area. There is no leakage. Our teams are already monitoring the situation, and the plant is working fine,” Pallab Bhattacharya, spokesperson for ONGC, said.

According to a plant employee, foam was seen in the drains as, after complaints of a pungent smell, foaming exercise was taken up inside the plant and in the drains.

“The plant is working fine and because of the rain, the smell spread quickly in the area,” the employee, who did not wish to be named, said.