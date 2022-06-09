Weekly positivity rate above 1% in 10 districts; rural areas see gradual surge

Although over 90 per cent of daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are being reported from five districts in the state – Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad – the infection is slowly spreading to rural districts as well. A total of 10 districts, including rural and smaller ones, have recorded a weekly positivity rate above 1 per cent.

The state health department report on May 24 showed that only five districts — Mumbai (3.17%), Pune (2.16%), Palghar (1.25%), Aurangabad (1.44%) and Amravati (1.23%) — had weekly positivity rates above 1 per cent. But as on June 6, due to the spread of the virus, 10 districts have a higher positivity rate than 1 per cent — Mumbai (8.82%), Pune (4.39%), Palghar (4.92%), Thane (3.54%), Raigad (2.57%), Ratnagiri (1.98%), Nagpur (1.2%), Sangli (1.61%), Sindhudurg (1.46%) and Jalgaon (1.38%).

State officials blamed the rising numbers on violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour and increased mobility of population towards cities. “We have a huge migrating population which regularly travels to cities where the infection rate is high. So, when they come back, they end up infecting others,” said an officer from Sindhudurg, which had a weekly positivity rate of 0.18 per cent on May 24.

“We are also seeing that though the virus spreads faster, the symptoms last only for two to three days,” he added.

Similarly, other rural districts are also witnessing a gradual surge in Covid-19 cases. For instance, on May 24, the tribal-dominated district of Nandurbar had zero positivity rate, which after 15 days increased to 0.63 per cent. In the same time period, Sangli district’s weekly positivity rate increased from 0.27 per cent to 1.61 per cent.

In Nagpur, it has increased to 1.2 per cent from 0.39 per cent. Data showed that Gondia is the only district in Maharashtra which still has zero positivity rate and no active Covid-19 cases, as on June 6.

“Cases have climbed as we have increased testing. We are organising testing camps and sensitising the tribal population to keep wearing masks. Our ASHA workers are conducting door-to-door surveillance for vaccination and also, conducting health check-ups for symptoms,” said Dr Govind Chaudhari, district health officer, Nandurbar.

However, some districts like Amravati, Ahmednagar and Gadchiroli have been able to contain the weekly positivity rate with effective containment measurements.

Dr Dilip Ranmale, district health officer, Amaravati, said that the infection rate has subsided in the last 15 days. “We increased testing and immediately quarantined the patients. Due to timely interventions, we could contain the spread,” he said.

Anticipating further spread of the virus, as seen in the last three pandemic waves, the public health department is also making logistical arrangements to handle increased flow of patients. But as the infection is mild, most patients are recovering in home quarantine.

“It is believed that the new variants of Omicron — BA.4 and BA.5 — are causing the spike in cases. It is expected that it will spread further but that’s the nature of the virus, as seen previously. But our focus should be on hospitalisation and death rates, which are still under control,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.