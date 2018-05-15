Mumbai: Weeklong carnival to showcase airport museum

“We receive at least ten bookings each day for Jaya He safari tour. The tours are organised according to the travel schedule of passengers. We route the tour of the museum according to the time they can spare,” an MIAL official said. (File Photo) “We receive at least ten bookings each day for Jaya He safari tour. The tours are organised according to the travel schedule of passengers. We route the tour of the museum according to the time they can spare,” an MIAL official said. (File Photo)

Coinciding with the International Museum Day on May 18, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has organised a weeklong carnival at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to commemorate the Jaya He Museum at the airport.

Passengers would get to interact with artists involved in designing the museum. Jaya He Museum, spread across four levels at Terminal 2 of the airport, has art and craft, paintings and sculptures depicting Indian art and culture.

“We tied up with International Council of Museums (ICOM) last week to ensure Jaya He occupies a place among other museums in the word. Under the theme of hyper connecting of Museums, we aim to take the passengers back to their childhood. We have used paper as a theme and thus stalls including different craftwork involving paper will be set up across the airport,” a senior MIAL official said.

Also, two artisans namely Anil Nayak and Moreshwar Patil, involved in the making of artifacts for the museum, will visit the museum during the event. “They will be making live sketches of passengers who visit. These sketches will then be distributed to them. We will also be taking video of passengers visiting the museum which will then be put up on the website,” a senior MIAL official said.

To promote the museum, MIAL has organised tours. “We receive at least ten bookings each day for Jaya He safari tour. The tours are organised according to the travel schedule of passengers. We route the tour of the museum according to the time they can spare,” an MIAL official said.

In the past one year of Jaya He tours, foreign tourists comprised 40 per cent of the visitors. “Interns guide passengers on information about the museum. These interns, who are college students, are apprised of details of the museum. We receive maximum calls for tours during night hours,” the MIAL official added.

