Week after rodent bite case, Rajawadi hospital to renovate ICU

Thakur had written nearly 10 to 12 times to remove a scrapyard behind the ICU that bred rodents. After last week’s incident it was cleared off immediately, she said.

The management of Rajawadi hospital has decided to renovate its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where a patient was bitten by a rodent last week. It will temporarily shift the facility to the first floor till the ongoing renovation is completed, officials said.

Last Tuesday, a rodent had nibbled the eye of patient Shrinivas Nagesh Yellapa in the ICU. The patient, who was on a ventilator, had subsequently died.

“We are renovating and doing civil works in the entire building. Now we have some oxygenated beds on the first floor. We plan to shift the ICU there and renovate the present ICU on the ground floor. We also intend to have an internal route from the casualty to the ICU,’’ Dr Vidya Thakur, the medical superintendent of Rajawadi hospital, said.

Thakur had written nearly 10 to 12 times to remove a scrapyard behind the ICU that bred rodents. After last week’s incident it was cleared off immediately, she said.

Preeti Sharma Menon of Aam Aadmi Party said, “In ICU, patients are under the care of doctors. In this case, there was no monitoring and after the rodent bite the patient, no notices were given to staff. We are going to ask them again on what compensation will be given,”’ Sharma Menon said. The ICU was privatised and run by a private agency and instead of taking action, the BMC was protecting them, she said.

A staffer of Rajawadi said, “This hospital has been in a state of neglect for a long time. The superintendent of Rajawadi hospital Dr Vidya

Thakur has been asking for funds for repairing the hospital for the last five years and some patchwork of plaster is being done now. Rajawadi hospital is one of the biggest hospitals in the eastern suburbs and the BMC has not been sanctioning enough funds.”