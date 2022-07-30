scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

One week after Aaditya, Shinde begins tour of Nashik, Aurangabad

In his three-day tour, Shinde will hold meetings and rallies in the constituencies of rebel MLAs, which Aadtiya had visited.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
July 30, 2022 1:09:49 am
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (PTI, file)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday began a tour of Nashik and Aurangabad, a week after Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray visited the same places to rejuvenate the party, which has witnessed a vertical split following the rebellion by Shinde and 39 other MLAs.

In his three-day tour, Shinde will hold meetings and rallies in the constituencies of rebel MLAs, which Aadtiya had visited. For the first time since the rebellion, the Yuva Sena president had toured Nashik, Aurangabad and Ahemadnagar last week to rally support for the party.

As per Shinde’s itinerary, he will review of flood situation and other development works in Malegaon in Nashik district apart from inaugurating several projects. He will also hold a press conference and a meeting at Malegaon, the constituency of rebel Sena MLA Dadaji Bhuse. He is also expected to meet rebel Sena MLA Suhas Kande.

He is set to attend a rally in Malegaon on Saturday evening before heading to Aurangabad.

On Sunday, Shinde will address a rally in the constituency of rebel MLA Abdul Sattar at Sillod in Aurangabad and in the constituency of MLA Sandipan Bhumare in Paithan, where Aaditya had received a grand welcome by Shiv Sena workers.

As a part of the second phase of his outreach programme Shiv Sanvaad Yatra, Aaditya will start touring Ratnagiri in Konkan and Pune districts from August 1. He will visit the constituencies of rebel MLAs and MPs who have joined the Shinde camp.

More from Mumbai

While the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena used to have a stronghold in Konkan, many several big leaders and MLAs have defected and joined Shinde, making its base weak in the region.

