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Weather Today Live Updates: IMD issues red alert in Mumbai after torrential rain leaves city waterlogged

Weather Today, IMD Rain Alert, India Monsoon Tracker Live Updates: Mumbai received over 240 mm of rain in less than 24 hours, with parts of Vikhroli West crossing the 300 mm threshold.

mumbai waterloggedIncessant rainfall led to severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Weather Today, IMD Rain Alert, India Monsoon Tracker Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Mumbai, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday (Jul 5). The warning comes a day after incessant rainfall led to severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai. The city recorded over 200 mm of rainfall within ten hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area received exceptionally heavy downpour between 8:00 am on July 4, 2026, and 7:00 am on July 5, 2026, with the eastern suburbs recording the highest overall rainfall, at 250 mm. Vikhroli West topped the charts at 306.6 mm, Tagore Nagar Mun. School, Vikhroli at 298.2 mm, Paspoli Powai Mun. School, Powai received 284.0 mm, whereas Vikhroli Fire Station recorded 283.6 mm.

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The BMC also issued a Red Warning for the regions of Mumbai and Raigad, indicating an urgent need for residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Live Updates
Jul 5, 2026 09:47 AM IST
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