Mumbai rains, Weather Today Live Updates: City to see reduced rainfall, ‘orange’ alert in some districts

Municipal workers stand on a waterlogged street to keep commuters away from manholes, during monsoon rain, at Sion in Mumbai, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (PTI/file)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: After being battered by heavy rainfall for the last two days, Mumbai might see less intense spells on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late night bulletin. The weather department added that there was some decrease in the cloud mass around the city.

“The Doppler weather radar Mumbai is showing up a little reduction in cloud mass around Mumbai. Intermittent intense spells are going on in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai. “Reduction in activity is expected from tomorrow onwards as per the IMD global forecast system model guidance. The IMD will update about it tomorrow,” he added.

The weather department also issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts in Maharashtra.