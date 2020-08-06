scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Mumbai rains, Weather Today Live Updates: City to see reduced rainfall, ‘orange’ alert in some districts

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: The weather department also issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts in Maharashtra.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2020 9:43:10 am
Mumbai rains, Mumbai rainfall, Maharashtra rains, Maharashtra weather, Mumbai weather, IMD, weather news, Indian Express Municipal workers stand on a waterlogged street to keep commuters away from manholes, during monsoon rain, at Sion in Mumbai, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (PTI/file)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: After being battered by heavy rainfall for the last two days, Mumbai might see less intense spells on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late night bulletin. The weather department added that there was some decrease in the cloud mass around the city.

“The Doppler weather radar Mumbai is showing up a little reduction in cloud mass around Mumbai. Intermittent intense spells are going on in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai. “Reduction in activity is expected from tomorrow onwards as per the IMD global forecast system model guidance. The IMD will update about it tomorrow,” he added.

The weather department also issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts in Maharashtra.

Mumbai to receive less intense showers today, IMD predicts. Follow this space for live updates

09:43 (IST)06 Aug 2020
15 teams of NDRF deployed in Maharashtra as heavy rains batter the state

Due to incessant rains in the state, Pune headquartered 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 15 of its teams in Western and Coastal Maharashtra and one team in Nagpur. Four teams have been deployed in Kolhapur, two teams in Sangli, and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, and Raigad. Five of the teams have been deployed in Mumbai.

Each model team of the NDRF comprises of specialist search and rescue groups comprising of engineering, technical, electrical experts along with staff dog squads and paramedics. In cases where specific requirements arise, teams are reconfigured.

mumbai rains, mumbai rains today, mumbai heavy rains, rain in mumbai, mumbai rains today live update, mumbai weather, mumbai rains live, mumbai rains forecast, mumbai rains forecast today, mumbai weather, mumbai weather today, mumbai weather forecast, mumbai weather forecast today, mumbai forecast A delivery boy pushes his scooter after it stopped working along a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Breaking its “all-time” record of the highest 24-hour rain in August, the Colaba observatory recorded 293.8 mm rain ending at 8:30 pm on Wednesday — highest in 46 years. The Colaba observatory was set up in 1841, while the archive data is available from 1974.

Read | Massive flooding and destruction after heavy rain, strong winds batter Mumbai

Mumbai’s island city received this season’s most intense showers, recording 229.6 mm rain in nine hours between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Wednesday — highest to be recorded in 22 years for August.

Read | Mumbai records over 2,319 mm rain, surpasses season’s average

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured him all possible support. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall,” the PMO tweeted.

Read | Mumbai: Waterlogging hits local train services, NDRF called in to rescue stranded passengers

The heavy rain and high speed winds caused flooding and massive damage in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. While no injuries were reported over a hundred trees were uprooted. The gusty winds destroyed the iconic signage mounted on top of the Bombay Stock Exchange building.

(With PTI inputs)

