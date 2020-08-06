Mumbai rains, Weather Today Live Updates: City to see reduced rainfall, ‘orange’ alert in some districts

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: After being battered by heavy rainfall for the last two days, Mumbai might see less intense spells on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late night bulletin. The weather department added that there was some decrease in the cloud mass around the city.
“The Doppler weather radar Mumbai is showing up a little reduction in cloud mass around Mumbai. Intermittent intense spells are going on in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai. “Reduction in activity is expected from tomorrow onwards as per the IMD global forecast system model guidance. The IMD will update about it tomorrow,” he added.
The weather department also issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts in Maharashtra.
Due to incessant rains in the state, Pune headquartered 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 15 of its teams in Western and Coastal Maharashtra and one team in Nagpur. Four teams have been deployed in Kolhapur, two teams in Sangli, and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, and Raigad. Five of the teams have been deployed in Mumbai.
Each model team of the NDRF comprises of specialist search and rescue groups comprising of engineering, technical, electrical experts along with staff dog squads and paramedics. In cases where specific requirements arise, teams are reconfigured.