Weak roots, recent road work under scanner after tree collapse kills schoolboy in Chembur

The tragedy comes amid a spike in tree fall incidents following the onset of the monsoon. BMC records show that between Monday and Tuesday morning, the city reported 36 tree collapse incidents, including 23 in the western suburbs, six in the eastern suburbs and seven in the island city.

Hours after a large peepal tree crashed onto a school van in Chembur, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring four students, a preliminary inspection by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found that the tree’s central root system had weakened and collapsed. Civic officials said they would investigate whether recent road concretisation around the tree had contributed to the failure.

The tree fell on a school van carrying 12 students from Universal High School on Road No. 11 in Subhash Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. Eleven-year-old Vihan Srivastav was killed while four other students were injured.

After the debris was cleared, officials from the BMC’s garden department and the Mumbai Fire Brigade inspected the site. “Prima facie, upon inspection of the collapsed tree, we observed that while the tree’s side roots were stable, the roots at its core had weakened and given away,” a civic official said.