We will stand firmly behind Kashmiri pandits: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has said that the state will stand firmly behind the Kashmiri pandits who are fleeing the Valley, and will do everything possible to help them.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Thackeray said: “Targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus has been going on in the Kashmir Valley for the past few days. Hundreds of pandits are fleeing the Valley and the entire country is expressing anger. The pandits were assured Ghar Wapsi, but that never happened. Now, their mass exodus is going on. This is shocking and disturbing. As the head of Shiv Sena and a CM, I can only promise that we stand firmly behind them.”

Uddhav Thackeray recalled that in 1995, when the Shiv Sena came to power in the state, party founder Bal Thackeray had given special reservation to children of the pandits in educational institutions and he always stood for the safety of Kashmiris.

“We are closely monitoring the situation now and are in talks with Kashmiri pandits. I reiterate that we will do all possible for the pandits and will not leave them alone,” Thackeray added.