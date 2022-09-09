scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

‘We may need 2 CMs’, Sule reads out WhatsApp joke

Sule was referring to Shinde frequently visiting Ganesh mandals in different parts of Mumbai and Pune during the 10-day festival.

Attacking the Maharashtra government, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday said that the state may now require two chief ministers, one of whom would attend festivals and the other would sit at Mantralaya for work.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, Sule said, “I have been getting a number of messages on WhatsApp. One such said that the situation of Maharashtra is such that the state might require two chief ministers. After the Ganesh festival, there will be many more festivals. So, one would go and attend the festivities while the other would sit in Mantralaya and work for the people.”

Sule was referring to Shinde frequently visiting Ganesh mandals in different parts of Mumbai and Pune during the 10-day festival.

On Wednesday, he had visited 12 Ganesh pandals in Pune. In Mumbai and his hometown Thane, he has been visiting the homes of many individuals and Ganesh mandals for darshan. The Opposition has been claiming that the administration has come to standstill as the CM is devoting his entire time on the festivities.

Sule said that the manner in which the government was formed and is being run is frustrating.

“We hear many things like (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) getting ‘Rs 50 crore’. The government was literally robbed by using money, power and ED. And especially after the government was formed, not a single pro-people decision has been taken in the last two-and-a-half months. This is extremely frustrating.”

Countering her, Shinde faction’s spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said that unlike the previous CM, the current one is ready to mingle with the people.

He told Sule, “The earlier CM (Uddhav Thackeray) never left his house and as a result, you enjoyed power. But now the CM is travelling all over and that’s the reason you are troubled.”

More from Mumbai

Mhaske claimed that the new government has cleared over 1,348 files till now, which are “pro-people decisions”.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:21:03 am
