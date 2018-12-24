We can’t take action against hospitals, have no say in medical education: Maha medical council chief

Since you took over what have been the challenges in the MMC?

The MMC had a huge backlog when we took over. No council member had been elected for two years and a sole administrator appointed by the government was handling everything. There were 750 pending cases. Of a staff strength of 16, only four permanent posts had been filled up. We didn’t have a computer operator or stenographer. We had to fill up all these posts. We also formed four ethical committees to fast-track hearings. Every week, we are hearing 15 cases, as opposed to 15 two months earlier. Since these are proper hearings, they take time. Now the backlog is over 500 cases. As the council is active, citizens have started filing more cases.

How does the government support the MMC?

We don’t receive funds from the state government. When we renovated the office, we had to do it from the money generated through registration fees from doctors. The renovation and purchase of office space cost Rs 8 crore. We have written to the Maharashtra government on this.

Do you think the MMC has limited powers?

Yes. The Maharashtra Medical Council Act was written in 1965. At that point, the medical field was totally different. Back then, doctors mostly practised through private clinics. Now corporate hospitals have taken over, where the doctor is an employee. We cannot take action against a hospital or establishment. Who takes action against them then? They don’t come under our jurisdiction. In one case of cut practice complaint against a laboratory chain, our hands were tied as they approached the High Court stating that we can’t take action against it. We are trying to amend the Act.

What other amendments are you planning in the Maharashtra Medical Council Act?

We have a three-member committee, which is drafting the amendments. There were 18 members for 35,000 doctors before the seventies, today we have over a lakh doctors in the state. We are proposing to increase the total members in the MMC. We have realised that we have no role to play in medical education. While we are the custodians of doctors and give registration to doctors, we have no role in formulating the education or exam pattern. We will propose amending the Act to allow the MMC have a say in medical education.

Has NEET improved the medical education system?

The exams have got streamlined, but the education system has not changed much. NEET does not say how to educate better. There is an explosion in the medical field, ethics and doctor-patient relationship play a huge role. But we are not taught that. The Medical Council of India (MCI) is now introducing that. Before 2002, ethics in medical practice was not even defined by the MCI.

The interest in becoming a doctor is fading, you had said. Why do you think so?

Getting admission in medicine has become difficult and the cost has increased. I became a doctor by spending Rs 250 for one semester. Now with private medical colleges, the cost runs into lakhs of rupees. One takes five-and-a-half years to become a doctor, then three more years for learning super-specialty. The government has also introduced a bond system, which has further increased the education period beyond 10 years. This also leads to a problem. A doctor wants quick return on the education cost once he starts practising. That is why cut practice has increased. The health budget of a family is increasing because of these factors.

What are the future plans of the MMC?

We are going paperless. Today, there is no cash payment in our office. Doctors can pay online for registration, transfer of registration and for no objection certificate. They don’t have to travel to Mumbai for submitting documents. We are strengthening the digital system. For Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit points, in which doctors have to regularly update themselves about advances in the medical field, we have introduced an online system. Doctors can do CME from a remote location through computer and we use face recognition technology to ensure they are actually attending a web seminar. These CME credit points are necessary during renewal of registration.