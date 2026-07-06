‘We are poor citizens of an ally country’: 43 Somali pirates held in 2024 seek to plead guilty

The men face charges including kidnapping, abducting for ransom, criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, among other charges. (PTI File photo)

As many as 43 Somali pirates, arrested in 2024 in two separate cases and lodged in a Mumbai jail, have sought to plead guilty. In their pleas filed before the special court, the men said that they are languishing in judicial custody for two years and are facing severe hardships in prison due to the difference in their language, culture, diet and lifestyle and also lack of any family or friends to guide them.

They have said that their decision to plead guilty is voluntary. The pleas further stated that while they are aware that the maximum punishment can be given to them by the court, they hope for leniency from the judiciary and the Indian government as it is their first offence.