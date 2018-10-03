‘We are looking at multiple scenarios, multiple attacks happening and training ourselves for that’

Crime against women, cybercrimes and terrorism are the major concerns for Mumbai Police chief Subodh Jaiswal. (Photo by Santosh Parab) Crime against women, cybercrimes and terrorism are the major concerns for Mumbai Police chief Subodh Jaiswal. (Photo by Santosh Parab)

Which are the major crimes that are a concern for you?

Crime against women and internet-based crimes. Other things such as law and order, terrorism, are also there. We have to basically learn to respond, and respond quickly. These are crimes in which even educated people get duped. Then, you are in a dilemma about how to help this guy. They also expect you to help them, so that the money they lost gets refunded immediately. That sometimes, is difficult to track down.

We are coming to this landmark of 10 years after 26/11. Is Mumbai absolutely prepared in the eventuality of a terrorist attack?

As commissioner of police, I can say with all confidence that I may command, that if it happens, we shall handle the issue in the most official and effective manner.

Next attack may not be from the sea. How are we preparing ourselves?

We are now conducting table-top exercises wherein we discuss various scenarios and how they could be tackled. We are conceptualising various kinds of situations and then sensitising, building up muscle memory of the staff. It is something we are consciously, actively working right from the senior to juniors levels. Once upon a time, we used to have rehearsals over communal riot situations. Similarly, these are situations on which SOPs are already in place. The SOPs have been revised and made effective. We are focusing on carrying out these practical exercises and make every officer understand.

Everybody is agreeing that it will be unconventional. But what is your assessment?

At present we are looking at multiple scenarios, multiple attacks happening and we are training ourselves for that. Any kind of scenario can exist. We will be presenting scenarios, sitting around a table. Then we will ask people to react. There are SOPs for everything, so whether the people have read them is more important. If they have read it, what is their reaction and then we will observe. Those who have read the SOPs back to front, will know. Then we will say who’s reacted correctly or not. This will be at the senior officer’s level. Then we want to break it down and bring it to the junior level officers too. This is done to a formation flow… which officer will go where…right down to how the media will be debriefed… how the troops will move.

Is there an apprehension of increasing polarisation in the forces. Are there any kind of reorientation programmes or other measures adopted to deal with it?

There is only one colour and that is Khaki as far as policemen are concerned. So once you send the message… I don’t think that’s a major thing. And more often than not, it’s the perception gap that we are not being able to bridge. People do perceive the police force as pro-so and anti-so and so. Many of these complaints were brought to us. After investigation, we found them to be factually incorrect.

Does the perception gap needs to be addressed?

As far as the perception gap goes, some gaps, despite our best efforts, we will not be able to bridge because people have fixed mindsets. As far as we are concerned we will try and ensure that the correct position is explained to the protagonists, whoever they are, so that they don’t go away with a dissatisfied mindset.

Are any colleges or institutes in Mumbai under surveillance for suspected extreme left-wing activities?

There is no surveillance of any kind, there has to be a criminal activity done by a person to be acted on.

What about the deadline set by the government in 2020 to erase Naxalism?

It is possible. They are going in the right direction. Huge success has been achieved in Gadchiroli. The attraction towards the ideology is also going down among the tribals also.

Victims of sexual assault are deterred from reporting the crimes with threats of uploading their videos and pictures online. What can the police do to help such victims to come forward and report such cases?

We consider this important and are committed to it. We make sure the offences are registered and handled very professionally and the person’s privacy is protected and her situation is kept private, including blocking and removal of such material… all steps are taken. Whenever a woman comes to me regarding such a case, I tell them not to lose confidence over a threatening character. Whatever needs to be handled, will be handled effectively by the police. But it is their responsibility to come and report to the police confidently. We will make sure nothing goes wrong and take the strongest measure possible.

In POCSO cases there have been complaints by the juvenile courts regarding the way police force handles the cases, in evidence gathering and submission before the court. Can anything be done to change that?

Yes. In fact, as far as convictions go, especially in cases involving women, be it a rape case or a 354 case or be it a case involving the internet, we are very conscious about carrying out the investigation in a way, which will lead to conviction… I am very very clear that such cases will see priority and we will ensure that the quality of investigation doesn’t suffer in any way… What happens in the court is something, which also depends upon how the trial fairs, whether the victim will stand up or not. But from our part, we are very clear that there will not be any lapse. We are looking at getting as much technical evidence as possible.

Despite all steps taken by the government and the commissioner, we find cases of burking continuing.

We have given very clear instructions. There is no question of any burking happening anywhere. If any such thing is brought to our notice, we have a system in place. People approach senior officers through email or even WhatsApp. We have registered offences even on the basis of that. If any policeman has erred in not understanding the letter of the law, we have taken specific steps. In fact, in cases of missing children, a case of kidnapping has to be filed. Times have changed. There is no attempt to reduce crime cases by burking.

Next year is an election year, how much of a concern is fake news and rumour-mongering for Mumbai?

We are very clear that any such thing brought to our notice will be handled very effectively through platforms like Twitter. We will inform the public through the press also.

Section 377 has been decriminalised between consenting, same sex adults. Have we done something to sensitise the force?

How many cases have police registered when they found someone in compromising situation? Police only files a case when there is a complaint. I do not recall any case where police filed suo-motu case. We have acted upon if any case was brought to our notice.

What is the Mumbai Police’s stand on nightlife?

It is something, which is there in many cities worldwide, but not in all the areas depending upon the city. Police have not recommend anything so far, when discussions come, we will take it up then. We will see which are the areas and what timings are suggested. We are living in the 21st century and we should be open to such changes but then there are other challenges on law and order. Stress hours and work hours will go up.

Recently in the HDFC V-P murder case, anyone else apart from the arrested accused was found involved in the crime as initially there were theories that there were others as well?

There is no theory… you have to look at the various probabilities and then you have to eliminate and come back to the most rational one… in the initial aspect of investigation every theory has to be looked into and eliminated … and the accused will also be clever… to think that he will tell you everything in the first time it doesn’t happen like that.

How many e-mails do you read every day from common people, what are the kinds of complaints you receive?

Traffic complaints are on Twitter, and through WhatsApp. We get generic complaints of cheating, cases against women, few cases of non-registration of crime.

