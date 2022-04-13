WCD: Over 55% applications under scheme for Covid orphans duplicated

Over 55 per cent of the applications under the PM Cares for Children Scheme — a comprehensive support for Covid orphaned — were duplicated, according to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Civil society representatives have also protested for closing the entries in February without providing adequate publicity to the scheme.

Last May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the plan to support the children who have lost their surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents to Covid. Under the scheme, such children were to get a monthly stipend from the age of 18, and a lump sum of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age.

However, the Centre has received only 9,700 applications from across the nation of which 4,350 have been accepted. Out of these, 791 are from Maharashtra. This was revealed in the Union Women and Child Development (WCD) meet of West Zone states on Tuesday.

“Most of the applications were duplicated with more than one application for the same child. We had to reject the applications which is being reflected in the approved number of applications,” said Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Highlighting the fewer number of applications, Pandey said, “When the Centre started the scheme last May, we had anticipated a large number of applications. But we have received only 4,350 applications which shows that the number of Covid orphans is less than anticipated.”

The state WCD has created bank accounts of the beneficiaries to provide them the financial assistance under the scheme. Under the scheme, a sponsorship of Rs 2,000 per child per month is available for non-institutional care and maintenance grant of Rs 2,160 per child per month for those in childcare institutions. “We have plans to increase the amount of Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000,” said Pandey.

Even though the pandemic is far from over, the Union WCD ministry closed the entries for the scheme on February 28. Priti Patkar, the founder and executive secretary of NGO Prerana — that works for the well being of children– said at the event, “Many of the citizens, especially in rural Maharashtra, weren’t even aware of the scheme. They didn’t even apply for the scheme.” In response, Pandey blamed the state department. “We informed the states so it was their responsibility to ensure that those eligible apply,” he said.

When The Indian Express asked him the reason for closing down the entries and the possibility of reopening it, he said, “We had to start the screening and disbursement of the amount to eligible applications so the entries were closed to avoid further delays.”