Sachin Waze writes to lawyers, contemplates seeking pardon in Antilia terror scare, Hiran murder case

In a letter written by dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to his lawyers, made public on Wednesday, Waze has said that he is contemplating seeking pardon in the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, in which he is the prime accused.

His letter comes days after his co-accused, dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sunil Mane, sought pardon in lieu of making full disclosure about the alleged offence.

The NIA on Wednesday sought time to file a reply to Mane’s plea filed last month.

In the letter, Waze has said that he is a “victim of circumstances” and is “unduly facing incarceration”. His letter stated that he has been “unduly dragged” in the case and his family members are suffering.

It added that the NIA has said the motive of the crime was that Waze, who was under suspension for 16 years and was reinstated by the police in 2020, committed the offence in 2021 to “regain clout”. “During nine months after my reinstatement, I was the highest performing officer… I certainly would not have even thought of committing a crime to regain clout,” the letter said.

It added that under no circumstances would he even think of committing such a crime, which involved “threatening” the family of businessman Mukesh Ambani.

The letter claimed that there is no evidence to show his involvement in Hiran’s murder, referring to the observations made by the Bombay High Court while rejecting bail to co-accused and retired police officer Pradeep Sharma. The HC had said that Waze could not have committed the alleged offence by himself.

Waze has already been pardoned in the CBI’s alleged corruption case and has sought pardon in the ED case, which is pending before the court.