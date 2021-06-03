Waze to appear before court through video conference on June 10

A SPECIAL court on Wednesday directed jail authorities to produce dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze – arrested in the Ambani terror scare case and for the murder of Mansukh Hiran – before it through video conference after he claimed that the court’s previous order directing that he be given medical aid has not been complied with.

Waze, who was arrested in March, is lodged in Taloja Central Jail along with four other accused in the case. On Wednesday, the court extended the judicial remand of the accused, including Waze.

In a plea, Waze’s lawyer Rounak Naik said that despite the court directing in April that Waze be given medical aid and a compliance report be submitted, the order has not been followed.

Following this, while directing that Waze be produced before it on June 10, the court asked the prison authorities to comply with the previous orders.

Waze and four others, including three policemen, were arrested by the NIA for allegedly planting explosives in an SUV outside the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February and killing Thane-based shopowner Mansukh Hiran who was using the vehicle.