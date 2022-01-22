Waze cross-examines Deshmukh at Chandiwal Commission hearing

Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze on Friday cross-examined former home minister Anil Deshmukh at a hearing of the Chandiwal Commission.

The commission was set up by the Maharashtra government to probe allegations of corruption made against Deshmukh by suspended officer and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Waze is currently lodged at Taloja jail in connection with the Ambani terror scare case while Deshmukh is at Arthur Road jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

During the cross-examination, Waze asked Deshmukh if he was party to the government decision of setting up of Chandiwal Commission. Denying the same, Deshmukh said, “I had requested the CM for appointment of a committee and he may have thereafter initiated such a committee.”

Waze then asked Deshmukh about information related to police procedures, including the difference between a special inspector general and an inspector general of police. To this, Deshmukh said he did not wish to reply.

Waze also asked Deshmukh if anybody informed him about the procedures and functions of the home department after he took over as the minister and how many departments and sub-departments existed in the home department. Waze further asked him the difference between cadre and non-cadre postings, to which Deshmukh said he knew the difference but “would not be able to differentiate and give definition/terminology”.

The cross examination has now been deferred to Monday.