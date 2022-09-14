scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Waze calls Deshmukh ‘No. 1’, on whose directions he was collecting money from bar owners: CBI to court

The CBI said this in its reply to the bail application of Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, arrested along with him earlier this year in connection with an alleged corruption case.

The CBI had claimed that the bribe was collected by Waze and handed over to Deshmukh through his staff. (File Photo)

Relying on the statement of dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, the CBI told the court on Tuesday that he referred to then state home minister Anil Deshmukh as “No. 1” and former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh as “king”.

The CBI said this in its reply to the bail application of Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, arrested along with him earlier this year in connection with an alleged corruption case.

Palande, in his bail plea, had referred to statements claiming that the “No. 1” was Singh and not Deshmukh. According to the evidence, which is part of the chargesheet, Waze – who has been made an approver in the case by the CBI – allegedly told the bar owners that he was collecting money from them on the instructions of “No. 1”.

“Sachin Waze has turned approver in the instant case… in order to adduce his evidence… as he is privy to the offences and having full knowledge of the circumstances in the commission of the offences,” the CBI reply said. Palande in his bail plea had said that there was no evidence to show that he was connected with the money collected by Waze.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

Deshmukh, Palande and Kundan Shinde, Deshmukh’s personal assistant, were arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate. The CBI had arrested the three along with Waze in April in connection with its probe in the corruption case.

More from Mumbai

The case is based on allegations that Waze was instructed by Deshmukh to collect bribes from bars and restaurant owners in Mumbai for relaxing hours of their functioning amid the Covid-19 lockdown curbs. The CBI had claimed that the bribe was collected by Waze and handed over to Deshmukh through his staff.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:49:17 am
Next Story

2 Sena workers from Thackeray camp arrested for tearing board outside rebel MLA’s office

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement