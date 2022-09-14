Waze calls Deshmukh ‘No. 1’, on whose directions he was collecting money from bar owners: CBI to court

Relying on the statement of dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, the CBI told the court on Tuesday that he referred to then state home minister Anil Deshmukh as “No. 1” and former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh as “king”.

The CBI said this in its reply to the bail application of Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, arrested along with him earlier this year in connection with an alleged corruption case.

Palande, in his bail plea, had referred to statements claiming that the “No. 1” was Singh and not Deshmukh. According to the evidence, which is part of the chargesheet, Waze – who has been made an approver in the case by the CBI – allegedly told the bar owners that he was collecting money from them on the instructions of “No. 1”.

“Sachin Waze has turned approver in the instant case… in order to adduce his evidence… as he is privy to the offences and having full knowledge of the circumstances in the commission of the offences,” the CBI reply said. Palande in his bail plea had said that there was no evidence to show that he was connected with the money collected by Waze.

Deshmukh, Palande and Kundan Shinde, Deshmukh’s personal assistant, were arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate. The CBI had arrested the three along with Waze in April in connection with its probe in the corruption case.

The case is based on allegations that Waze was instructed by Deshmukh to collect bribes from bars and restaurant owners in Mumbai for relaxing hours of their functioning amid the Covid-19 lockdown curbs. The CBI had claimed that the bribe was collected by Waze and handed over to Deshmukh through his staff.