Watermelon theory falls flat, cops clueless on what killed Mumbai family of four

The mysterious deaths of four members of a south Mumbai-based family, initially linked to a watermelon they consumed hours before their deaths on April 26, have become more intriguing after poisoning due to the fruit was ruled out.

The night before their shocking deaths, Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35) and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13), who lived in Pydhonie, hosted five relatives and dined with them. After the relatives left, the family had a watermelon around 1.30 am. All four of them died in the next 12 hours, leaving many questions behind.

What they ate for dinner has been ruled out as a cause of the deaths because the relatives visiting them have not reported any health issues.

The police’s only hope now is that the forensic tests will identify any chemical that led to their deaths. They are exploring multiple angles, including a potential suicide pact, to unravel the murder mystery.

Are financial troubles to blame?

The police have said that there have been instances where heads of families under stress have killed others and then died by suicide.

In this case, however, the police have found that the family was not under any apparent financial strain. Abdullah had a mobile accessories shop in Andheri and the family also received rent for a place they let out.

Major health issues?

The police found that while Abdullah had kidney issues, Nasreen was suffering from thyroid. But none of these were serious illnesses that would push them to take any extreme steps. Siblings of Abdullah reside in the same area and none of them has told police about any issues the family was facing. “In fact, they said that the couple were fun-loving people and took the lead in planning family events,” a police officer said.

Legal issues

During their probe, the police found that Abdullah was a witness in a police case registered by DN Nagar police in 2023. The police found it was a dispute between a couple in which the wife had registered an FIR against her husband and Abdullah’s role was limited to collecting some money from the wife and giving it to the husband. “He is not an important witness in the case. It is not a serious issue due to which someone would want to wipe out the entire family,” an officer investigating the case said.

Gradual poisoning ruled out

An officer said there have been instances where a relative has poisoned people in microdoses over a long period to avoid suspicion. “That too is not relevant in this case, as all four would not pass away on the same day. These things impact different people over different periods of time, depending on individual physical condition and related factors. In this case, the cause seems something more immediate,” the officer said.

Daughter’s diary

The police have found that both daughters were good students. One of the daughters maintained a diary. In her last entry for April 25, she wrote that she had exercised at home. There was no mention of any issues within the family.

The police had also recorded the statements of Abdullah and Ayesha, the elder daughter, before she died. They too did not mention any and only said they had watermelon late at night.