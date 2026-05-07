Rat poison found in watermelon that killed family of four in Mumbai

Zinc phosphide, a rodenticide is used to control rodents like rats and also used as a single-dose poison in agricultural fields or stored grains.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
2 min readUpdated: May 7, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Mumbai watermelon deathsThe case pertains to the deaths of four members of the Dokadia family in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie area on April 27.
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Zinc phosphide commonly used in rat poison was found in the watermelon and viscera samples of the family of four that was found dead at their Pydhonie residence last month, a forensic report submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to the Mumbai police on Thursday afternoon said.

FSL officials said that zinc phosphide is highly toxic and would be the reason behind the killing of the family. Zinc phosphide, a rodenticide is used to control rodents like rats and also used as a single-dose poison in agricultural fields or stored grains.

An official told The Indian Express, “We have submitted the report today. Zinc phosphide was found in two samples – the watermelon and viscera of the four deceased persons.”

The official added, “Usually, it is a powder which most likely means someone cut the watermelon, sprinkled the powder following which it was consumed. However, the police will be better placed to find out what happened.”

An officer from the Mumbai police said that they have received the report and now the angle to be probed would be who put the rat poison on the watermelon.

“We will investigate the case from all angles from whether it was a suicide – murder case or if it was contaminated in a agricultural field where the powder seeped through,” the official said.

So far in the police investigation, they have not found any reason why the family would take extreme step.

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It was on April 25 night that Abdullah Dokadia (40), wife Nasreen Dokadia (35) and daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) residing in the Pydhonie area of south Mumbai had dinner with five other relatives.

Later around 1.30am, the family of four had a watermelon and passed away in the next 12 hours. They told the police that they had a watermelon.

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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