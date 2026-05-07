Rat poison found in watermelon that killed family of four in Mumbai

The case pertains to the deaths of four members of the Dokadia family in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie area on April 27.

Zinc phosphide commonly used in rat poison was found in the watermelon and viscera samples of the family of four that was found dead at their Pydhonie residence last month, a forensic report submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to the Mumbai police on Thursday afternoon said.

FSL officials said that zinc phosphide is highly toxic and would be the reason behind the killing of the family. Zinc phosphide, a rodenticide is used to control rodents like rats and also used as a single-dose poison in agricultural fields or stored grains.

An official told The Indian Express, “We have submitted the report today. Zinc phosphide was found in two samples – the watermelon and viscera of the four deceased persons.”