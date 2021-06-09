scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Waterlogging throws Thane, Navi Mumbai traffic out of gear

Thane civic officials said waterlogging was reported from at least 55 locations, with two incidents of landslide.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 9, 2021 11:17:44 pm
Rain at Western Express Highway. (Express Photo By Pradip Das)

Intense waterlogging on several arterial roads and low-lying areas near Thane railway station, left traffic out of gear in the morning rush hour in Navi Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday.

Thane civic officials said waterlogging was reported from at least 55 locations, with two incidents of landslide. At least three wall collapse and 11 tree-fall incidents due to heavy rain were also reported.

In Navi Mumbai, too, several areas remained inundated and some tree falling incidents were also reported, civic officials said.

Meanwhile, with a forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm over the next three days in the Raigad district, the administration has started shifting people from 103 villages to safer areas. “There are around 30,000 people living in these 103 villages, of which some have already moved to their relatives’ places. We have, so far, shifted 1,139 people from landslide-prone areas and 111 citizens have been evacuated from dilapidated buildings,” an official said.

