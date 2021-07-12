Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai as intense spells of rain hit the city

The areas that witnessed waterlogging on Monday included parts of Andheri, including the Andheri subway, Chembur, Dadar and Hindmata.(File Photo)

Waterlogging was reported in several parts as intense spells of rains lashed the city on Monday with the weather department predicting that the state is likely to experience an active rainfall spell throughout the week.

While the morning was relatively dry as compared to Sunday, with only 2.8mm rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am, rain activity picked up by the afternoon and the island city as well as the suburbs recorded intense spells all through the rest of the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) categorises 20-30 mm rain in an hour as an intense spell and 30-50 mm rain in an hour as a “very intense spell of rain”.

The areas that witnessed waterlogging on Monday included parts of Andheri, including the Andheri subway, Chembur, Dadar and Hindmata.

“Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rains in last 12 hours ending at 8.30pm on Monday. In the eastern suburbs, Tata Power station recorded 63mm rainfall while the Mira Road station witnessed 101mm rain, both of which come under the ‘heavy’ category. Most of the rainfall was observed between 10am and 2pm. By the evening, light rain was recorded in the island city and suburbs,” said KS Hosalikar, senior scientist, IMD Pune.

In nine hours starting 8:30 am on Monday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 42.6 mm rain, while Colaba station recorded 46.8 mm rain – both of which come under the “moderate” category.

As per the forecast for the next 48 hours, Mumbai is likely to record moderate rain with the possibility of heavy bouts at isolated places.

Under the influence of a low-pressure area forming over west central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and strengthening of westerlies, Maharashtra is very likely to experience an active rainfall spell during the week, said IMD.

As per the district forecast, heavy rains will hit isolated places in Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday, whereas heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. A red alert with a forecast of extremely heavy rain at isolated places has been issued for Raigad. The IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain till July 15 for the Konkan region.

On Sunday, Mumbai had recorded 45.6mm of rain in the 24-hour period with three isolated heavy spells recorded throughout the day, following the largely dry Saturday due to opposing easterly and westerlies hovering over the city.

The Maharashtra capital has so far seen 1,109mm of rainfall since June 1, which is about 37% higher than the seasonal normal of 801mm. However, since July 1, the city has recorded deficient rains with only 55 per cent of what is considered normal rainfall for the season witnessed in the last 10 days.