Waterlogging in Mumbai, rain to continue

According to the 48-hour forecast by IMD, Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain. (Representational) According to the 48-hour forecast by IMD, Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain. (Representational)

As intense spells of rain on Monday morning left Dadar severely waterlogged, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall in the city for the next four days.

The IMD’s Santacruz weather station recorded “heavy rain” (100.7 mm) in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba station recorded 60.4 mm of rain. According to the 48-hour forecast by IMD, the city will witness generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain.

Intense to very intense spells of rain was recorded across the city in the morning. Between 6 am to 7 am, areas like Worli reported 38 mm of rain, followed by Worli Fire station (34 mm), G South ward office (28 mm), B ward office (26 mm), Chembur (15 mm) and Kandivali (12 mm). BEST buses were diverted at Hindmata in Dadar and Sewri.

BMC received complaints of waterlogging from Hindmata, Shakar Panchayat chowk in Wadala and Andheri subway. Also, eight incidents of tree fall, one wall collapse and five short-circuits were reported.

Light to moderate rainfall continued throughout Monday, with the Santacruz observatory recording 16 mm of rain in nine hours (between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm) and Colaba station recording 50.8 mm.

The maximum temperature in the city – recorded at 29.7 degrees Celsius by the Santacruz station – saw a drop of nearly three degrees in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, rainfall recorded in the catchment area of the seven lakes that supply water to the city remained low. The current water stock is at 31.81 per cent as opposed to 69.62 per cent last year on the same day. BMC has said that no decision has yet been taken on introducing a cut in water supply.

Mumbai gets water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Tulsi and Vihar lakes are located within the city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Bhatsa lake, which is the biggest contributor (50 per cent), has received only 2 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 6 am on July 27. Tulsi lake, the smallest and which contributes only 1 per cent to the water supply, is nearing the overflow mark (139.2 mm). It had received 15 mm of rain during the same time period.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.