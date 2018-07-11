Waterlogged Byculla police station ramps up monsoon gear

A temporary ramp at Byculla police station. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) A temporary ramp at Byculla police station. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

FROM A distance, it would appear the Byculla police station had just played host to an event with a ramp laid out right at the centre of the compound. Once you get closer, however, the necessity for the ramp becomes clear. During rains, the nearly four feet tall and three-foot-wide ramp is the only way to cross the compound and reach the police station from the main Hansraj Lane.

While the police station located at the north end of the Byculla flyover has always been a known flooding spot, officers said things worsened this year due to ongoing drainage work by BMC. Senior Inspector Dinesh Kadam, who took charge at the police station two weeks ago, said: “As a result of the water collecting in the compound, we found that several complainants, especially those with children, found it difficult to come to the police station. Even for our staff, it was difficult to enter in their uniforms. Hence, it was decided to put up a ramp.” Besides the ramp, the height of platforms on the facade of the 1924 structure was also raised by a few feet.

A staff member said that every monsoon, the entire police station gets flooded with water above 1 feet entering all the cabins. “While the north end of the Hansraj Lane is at an elevation, the police station is located at a low lying spot. Also, drainage pipes around the police station cannot drain the water that collects at the spot. Hence, the BMC started drainage work in the area, which has remained unfinished, worsening the situation.”

“Since only part of the work has been completed, more water flows into the police station. Earlier, while one feet of water filled the police station, now it is two feet… computers and xerox machines have been damaged and several documents lost. Also, not a lot of work gets done since most of the time goes in getting the water off the property,” said an officer.

When contacted, a BMC official said: “The work to increase the size of the drainage pipes — stretching for around 2 km — began in February. But we could only work till May 31 due to the rains. The work should have begun earlier, however, we did not get the necessary permission from the traffic police. The police station is located at a saucer-like spot and it will stop flooding only when the size of the drainage pipes is increased. We can now begin work only after monsoon.”

However, DCP (Traffic) Ashok Dudhe said there was no delay in giving permission to the BMC. “We had given the no objection certificate at the appropriate time and there was no delay.”

