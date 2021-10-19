Water works dept to retain 3 km track of motor trolley as heritage

THE WATER works department of BMC, which has a motor trolley system to manage the pipeline network, has decided to retain 3 kilometres of the track between Powai and Bhandup as part of the city’s heritage.

At one point of time, the water works department had over 100 km of motor trolley system from Dharavi to Tansa lake in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district. There were depots at Ghatkopar, Powai, Kapurbawdi and Tansa.

The water works department is one of the oldest establishments of Mumbai. The British had built dams over Vihar and Powai lakes and they also constructed Tansa dam in Shahapur tehsil of Thane. The trolley system was used to repair pipelines from Tansa to Dharavi.

Deputy hydraulic engineer Rajesh Tamhane told The Indian Express, “At present we have five motor trolleys at Ghatkopar and two in Powai carshed. Of these, five are in working condition. We are trying to lay 3 km of tracks from Powai to Mulund and maintain it as part of our heritage.”