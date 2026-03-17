Water woes dominate BMC house proceedings

With the general body meeting on Tuesday flagging concerns over Mumbai’s water crisis and ‘tanker mafia’, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration said that the civic body will convene discussions with the tanker association to discuss possible solutions and implement changes.

The matter was deliberated upon in the house on Wednesday, after Ritesh Kamlesh Rai, Shiv Sena corporator from ward 86, raised the issue of inadequate water supply in the K/West ward under section 66B of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act of 1888 which permits discussion on urgent public matters.

“Due to inadequate water supply, citizens have no option but to use private water tankers. Taking advantage of this situation, tanker mafias provide water tankers by charging more money. This means that citizens who are already paying taxes to the BMC are compelled to spend more money for private water tankers,” Rai said.