Water woes dominate BMC house proceedings

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With the general body meeting on Tuesday flagging concerns over Mumbai’s water crisis and ‘tanker mafia’, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration said that the civic body will convene discussions with the tanker association to discuss possible solutions and implement changes.
The matter was deliberated upon in the house on Wednesday, after Ritesh Kamlesh Rai, Shiv Sena corporator from ward 86, raised the issue of inadequate water supply in the K/West ward under section 66B of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act of 1888 which permits discussion on urgent public matters.
“Due to inadequate water supply, citizens have no option but to use private water tankers. Taking advantage of this situation, tanker mafias provide water tankers by charging more money. This means that citizens who are already paying taxes to the BMC are compelled to spend more money for private water tankers,” Rai said.
The notice put forth by Rai sparked a discussion over water woes across the city, with corporators flagging issues ranging from inconsistent water pressure, leakages in old pipelines, scarcity of water and increased dependency on tankers.
Ganesh Khankar, leader of house in BMC called for strict action against concerned officials. “The private tankers have 24×7 access to borewell water supply, who steal the BMC’s water and then supply it back to us. How does the tanker get access to purified water? The monopoly of the tanker mafia calls for suspension of the incharge assistant engineers,” said Khankar.
“Reports have shown that approximately 80 percent of highrises are dependent on water tankers and these private tankers can cost at least Rs. 3,500, which can be burdensome for citizens. The BMC should also look at increasing its own fleet of water tankers,” said Ashraf Azmi, senior Congress leader.
Addressing concerns over the matter, Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) pointed to the ongoing water augmentation mechanisms across the city ranging from desalination plant, Gargai dam and upgradation of water pipelines. “We will hold discussions with the tanker association and amongst officials to discuss possible solutions to the tanker crisis,” he said.
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