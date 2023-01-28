Water taxi service to be launched between Gateway & Belapur in Feb

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has given its nod for a water taxi service between Gateway of India and Belapur. The vessel ‘NAYAN XI’, to be operated by Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd, will be the only service on this route, which is expected to begin in the first week of February. At present, from Gateway of India, water transport services are usually available only up to Mandwa.

The service is likely to be inaugurated on February 4. However, an official confirmation is awaited from state Shipping Minister Dadaji Bhuse, MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre and Maharashtra Maritime Board and MbPT, according to Infinity Harbour Services LLP (IHSLLP), which is the operational and commercial partner.

The vessel will sail from Belapur at 8.30 am, reaching Gateway of India at 9.30 am. From Gateway of India, it will leave at 6.30 pm and arrive at Belapur at 7.30 pm. Tickets will be priced at Rs 250 for the lower deck and Rs 350 for the upper / business deck. For ticketing and online sales, Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd has collaborated with MyBoatRide.com (brand owner of Infinity Harbour Services), which is in the business of digital ticketing.

Moreover, to resolve last-mile connectivity from Belapur station, a sharing rickshaw will also be available to commute to the jetty at Rs 10 per person and from Gateway of India to Churchgate and CST, shared cabs and buses will be available.

NAYAN XI has a capacity to seat 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper deck. The vessel that has been built in Goa arrived in Mumbai on October 12, 2022. Thereafter, it underwent trials. Later, the owner operated the service between the Domestic Cruise Terminal (from Bhaucha Dhakka-DCT) to Mandwa. However, footfall was low as DCT has last-mile connectivity issues and not well-connected unlike Gateway of India, which is a popular spot for water transport services.