scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Water taxi service to Mandwa to run directly from Belapur, not DCT, on weekends

The water taxi service operator said that the service had poor ridership from Domestic Cruise Terminal, unlike Belapur

Mumbai water taxiAccording to an official from Nayantara Shipping Pvt Limited, the water taxi operator that owns ‘NAYAN XI’, a 200-seater vessel, the service hardly had any passengers from DCT whereas, on average, they get a ridership of 120 passengers from Belapur. (Source: mumbaiwatertaxi.com)

The water taxi service from Mumbai’s Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) to Mandwa via Belapur on weekends will now run directly from Belapur to Mandwa due to poor ridership. This will bring down travel time from 2 hours and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes now.

According to an official from Nayantara Shipping Pvt Limited, the water taxi operator that owns ‘NAYAN XI’, a 200-seater vessel, the service hardly had any passengers from DCT whereas, on average, they get a ridership of 120 passengers from Belapur. Ticket prices stay the same (Rs 400 for the lower deck and Rs 450 for the upper/business class deck), the official added.

On weekdays, ‘NAYAN XI’ will operate between Belapur and Gateway of India, catering mainly to office-goers travelling from Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board, along with the Mumbai Port Trust, had developed the DCT to decongest the existing Gateway of India and had plans to start all water transport services from the terminal. However, due to poor last-mile connectivity, unlike Gateway of India, DCT has failed to attract commuters to use water taxi services.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
More from Mumbai

‘NAYAN XI’ was built in Goa and brought to Mumbai in October 2022. It is the first high-speed, double-deck steady catamaran of its size in Mumbai. Although its speed can go up to 22 knots, it sails at 15 knots between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The speed is due to its 750 HP Volvo Penta high-speed engines. The vessel is air-conditioned with two washrooms on the upper deck and four on the lower deck.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 13:34 IST
Next Story

3 Haryana IAS officers to monitor projects worth over Rs. 25 crore in 3 districts

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close