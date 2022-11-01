Water taxi service launched from Mazgaon to Mandwa, 60 people avail of service on Day 1

Nearly 60 people opted for a ride as a new water taxi service was launched between Ferry Wharf Bhaucha Dhakka or domestic cruise terminal (DCT) at Mazgaon and Mandwa jetty near Alibaug in Raigad district on Tuesday.

The watertaxi – NAYAN XI – undertook a total of six trips, three from each side, the water taxi operator, Nayantara Shipping Private Limited, said.

Everyday, six trips will be made available between the two destinations, according to the spokesperson of the company. “Since it was the first day of the service, the number of passengers was less. However, we are hopeful that the usage will increase gradually,” the operator said.

The operator is also awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra Maritime Board and Mumbai Port Trust to operate a similar service from Gateway of India.

At present, the NAYAN XI water taxi ticket costs Rs 400 per ride between DCT and Mandwa.

With a passenger capacity of 200, NAYAN XI is the first high-speed double-deck steady catamaran of its size in Mumbai. With a top speed of 22 knots, it would sail at 15 knots between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The vessel is completely air-conditioned, with two bathrooms on the upper deck and four on the lower deck.

Built in Goa, the vessel arrived in Mumbai on October 12 this year. It underwent trial runs before being opened to the public.