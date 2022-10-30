Water taxi services between Domestic Cruise terminal and Mandwa to start from Nov 1

Water taxi services from Ferry Wharf Domestic Cruise terminal to Mandwa is scheduled to start from November 1,2022. There will be a total of six services, three on each side.

Captain Rohit Sinha, Director of Nayantara Shipping Pvt Ltd and owner of the vessel said, “Nayantara has arrived and it will change the standards and quality of water transportation. To begin with, the vessel will sail from Domestic Cruise Terminal Princess Dock Jetty to Mandwa. Pricing shall be Rs 400 for the lower deck and Rs 450 for the upper / business class deck.”

The vessel that had been built in Goa, arrived in Mumbai on October 12 this year. Since then, it has been carrying out trials in Mumbai waters to ensure smooth sailing.

It is also the first high speed double-deck steady catamaran of its size in Mumbai that is capable of cruising across the ocean. Although its speed can go up to 22 knots, favourably it shall sail at 15 knots between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The speed is due to its 2-750 HP Volvo Penta high-speed engines. The vessel is completely air-conditioned, with two washrooms on the upper and four on the lower deck.

Water taxis in Mumbai began in February, 2022. However, no service was launched from the Domestic Cruise terminal, although initially one of the private water taxi operators tried to. The Mumbai Port Trust and Maharashtra Maritime Board had planned to offer water transport service from the terminal but the plan failed due to poor last-mile connectivity and the high cost of tickets. After it’s official launch no service could begin fully from Domestic Cruise terminal.

The new vessel named ‘NAYAN XI’ has a seating capacity of 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper / business class deck.

For ticketing and online sales, the operator has collaborated with MyBoat Ride.com.

“We are very excited to collaborate with the boat owners for handling their ticketing as well as planning potential business for this vessel,” said Sohel Kazani, owner of the brand as well as a partner in Infinity Harbour Services.

To ensure last-mile connectivity from Belapur Station, a sharing rickshaw will also be available to commute to the jetty for Rs 10 ; from Gateway of India to Churchgate, the share-a-cab option will be available at Rs 20.

Service timings as below:

DCT TO MANDWA

10.30 AM

12.50 PM

3:10 PM

MANDWA TO DCT

11.40 AM

2.00 PM

4.20 PM