Explained: Why Mumbai’s water tankers are on strike and why it matters

As Mumbai grapples with a water supply cut imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the crisis has been compounded by an indefinite strike called by the Mumbai Water Tankers Association (MWTA), disrupting a critical alternative source of water for thousands of households, businesses and informal settlements. The twin disruptions have brought the city’s dependence on private water tankers into sharp focus, even as tanker operators protest regulatory norms governing groundwater extraction. Pratip Acharya explains the reasons for Mumbai’s latest water crisis.

These tankers extract groundwater from wells, which are owned by private owners.

The MWTA’s strike comes in line with demanding amendments in the latest CGWA guidelines pertaining to the extraction of groundwater. The MWTA has also demanded that till the amendments are implemented, no coercive action should be taken against them for carrying out operations in Mumbai.

The latest CGWA guidelines were passed back in September 2020 at the Rajya Sabha, and the guideline states that bulk water suppliers will have to install a digital water flow meter with a telemetry system. A flow meter is a mechanical device that records the amount of water that passes through a pipeline during a specific time.

The rules also state that the flow meter needs to be calibrated through an authorised agency, once annually, along with a GPS monitoring system on the tankers for tracking their day-to-day whereabouts.

The MWTA maintained that procurement of these meters is expensive in Mumbai since they are not produced here and have to be sourced from outside Maharashtra. The MWTA also stated that the maintenance of these meters is expensive since the spare parts, in terms of a malfunction, couldn’t be available easily.

Furthermore, the rules also mandate that the supplied water should be used for potable purposes only. However, the tank operators state that a significant proportion of water that is being supplied through tankers is used for non-potable works, including washing roads and at construction sites, which is classified as non-potable usage. The rules also ask each operator to pay a security deposit of Rs 6,50,000, which, according to the MWTA, is expensive. Furthermore, the rules also state that every well owner should have ownership of a 20,000 square meter land parcel — which is a big ask for a space-crunch city like Mumbai.

What triggered the strikes?

The MWTA’s move came after the state government’s district Tehsildar’s office started issuing notices to several owners and operators of ring-well and borewells asking them to stop supplying water to tankers and obtain a fresh license from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). The authorities in their notices also maintained that the underground wells are also becoming hotspots for mosquito breeding and have asked the owners to fill them with earth materials. These guidelines became effective from February 3, 2023 and within five days, 17 tankers were seized by the authorities for non-compliance with the norms, following which the strike was called for MWTA for the first time. However, the strike was called back after the administration assured that no action would be taken. Later, in 2025 the MWTA again called for a strike after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent letters to the well owners from where tankers drew water asking them to provide an NOC complying with the latest CGWA norms.

What has the authorities done so far?

Last year, state minister Ashish Shelar had written to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti asking them to formulate the CGWA guidelines on practical measures that would cater to the demography and supply chain in Maharashtra and Mumbai. However, till date, the amendment is yet to take place. Meanwhile, other members of the administration, including guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had also assured earlier that the issue would be resolved by amending the rules.

Story continues below this ad

Why is Mumbai dependent on tankers?

Mumbai has a demand of 4,350 MLD water, while BMC is able to supply only 3,800 MLD; the deficit in demand is being filled by tankers. Water supplied by BMC is of a potable nature, but for purposes like commercial activities, garden maintenance and civil engineering works, one needs non-potable water, which comes from tankers. Therefore, a major part of the commercial sector, including hotels and banquet halls are dependent on tankers because they have lawns and gardens to maintain, which require a huge volume of non-potable water.

Several housing societies and residential buildings that are located on elevated land parcels also acquire water from tankers on a daily basis as the BMC’s supply doesn’t reach them due to low water pressure.

Alongside this, almost all the slum clusters and the informal housing sectors get their daily quota of water from tankers as they don’t have a conventional water network. The tankers supply water in slum areas at least twice a day, and the residents collect the water in barrels for their daily consumption.