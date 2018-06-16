Water supply and sewerage charges go up from today in Mumbai

Water supply and sewerage charges to go up in Mumbai from today. (Representational) Water supply and sewerage charges to go up in Mumbai from today. (Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the charges for water supply and sewerage by 5.39 per cent. The hike, expected to increase the civic body’s revenue by around Rs 55 crore, will come to effect from June 16.

According to the the present tariff, rates applicable to domestic users, such as slum-dwellers, are Rs 3.49 per 1,000 litres. For housing societies and residential buildings, the tariff is Rs 4.66 per 1,000 litres. The rates will now be increased to Rs 3.82 and Rs 5.09, respectively.

With an aim to raise funds for new water projects, former commissioner Subodh Kumar, in 2012-13, had proposed to hike the water tariff every year by eight per cent for a period of four years. Since then, the hike is implemented on June 16 every year.

According to civic officials, the water charges have been increased because of rise in establishment cost, administrative cost and energy charges. The hike in water charges is likely to raise the civic revenue by Rs 54.44 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal.

“The proposed hike is not too much for people to oppose at the same time, it will help increase the civic body’s revenue. That sum can be used for starting important projects,” said a senior BMC official.

The sewerage rates are also charged at 70 per cent on the total water charges. Earlier, the rise was 60 per cent. But in April 2015, the civic body decided to increase it by 10 per cent more.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have opposed the hike in water charges. “We are against the proposed rise, as we do not want any burden on Mumbaikars for basic facilities. The reason cited for hiking water charges (more revenue for the BMC) is not logical ,” said Congress leader Ravi Raja.

Last year, the civic body had decided not to implement the annual 8 per cent hike in water supply and sewerage charges in the run up to the BMC polls that were held in February.

According to civic officials, the existing revenue from water charges is Rs 1,388.35 crores. The BMC generates water at Rs 11.33 per 1,000 litres and remains one of the few municipal bodies in the world, that supplies water to domestic users at cheaper rates.

