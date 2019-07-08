Water stocks in city dams improve: IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain in Maharashtra this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai, this week.

Advertising

After a brief break, rainfall over Pune picked up once again during the weekend. The rainfall recorded in the city in the 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday was 48.7 mm, one of the heaviest spells of the season so far. In the past few years, Pune recorded similar heavy rainfall on a single day in July on four occasions: in 2009 — 93.7mm, 2014 – 84.3mm, 2016 — 73.5mm and 2010 – 54.2mm.

With appreciable rainfall recorded at the dam sites, the water stocks are slowly filling up. Areas near Temghar (190mm) and Panshet (100mm) dams recorded very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Besides Pune, heavy to very heavy rainfall was also recorder in Satara (85.8mm) and Nashik (70.5mm) during the weekend.

Met officials attributed the heavy downpour to the cyclonic circulation persisting over south Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Advertising

“ Along with the cyclonic circulation, there is plenty of moisture that is getting pumped-in from the Arabian Sea. Collectively, this is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region. This will continue over Konkan and Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra till July 11,” said Anupam Kashypai, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

Since the last fortnight, the Southwest monsoon has remained active and aided in negating the deficit rainfall that was building up during early June over the state.

As continuous rainfall over Konkan and Goa took the sub-division to rainfall surplus category, Madhya Maharashtra too has emerged over the normal mark. However, Marathwada and Vidarbha continue to remain rainfall deficient though the situation has improved since June. (See box)

Some of the highly rain deficit districts in the state include Hingoli (-60 per cent), Nanded (-55 per cent), Solapur (-49 per cent), Yavatmal (-47 per cent), Parbhani (- 39 per cent), Beed (-38 per cent) and Nandurbar (- 23 per cent).

The rainfall intensity, according to the IMD, might marginally fall during the middle of the week over Marathwada and Vidarbha, to pick thereafter.

As on Sunday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Barmer, Jodhpur, Sikar, Rohtak, Chhattisgarh, Una and Amritsar with further advancement of monsoon likely to remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan within next two days