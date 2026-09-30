Water stock in 7 lakes will last only till May 2027: BMC

During monsoon, the catchment areas of these lakes get filled due to the rains following which water is transported to the city's households and establishments through water supply channels via reservoirs.
At a time when Maharashtra is reeling under a drought crisis owing to the El-Niño climatic pattern that has led to inadequate rainfall across the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration said that the water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai will only suffice till last till May next year.
The information was shared in the civic house proceedings by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar,. Bangar’s comments came after Kishori Pednekar, leader of opposition in the house and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, raised a notice of motion demanding withdrawal of the water 10-per cent cut that has been implemented in Mumbai since May this year.
“The water stock that we have now will only last till May, 17, 2027. The El-Niño phase is set to intensify further by October and November, which would result in rising day temperature. This phenomenon will lead to faster evaporation of water from the lakes. That is why it is necessary for the water cut to stay or else, the water crisis will further aggravate,” Bangar said on Tuesday.
Being an island city, Mumbai is dependent on seven lakes for its water supply throughout the year.
The lakes – Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna – are located in suburban Mumbai and in the satellite districts of Thane, Nashik and Palghar.
During monsoon, the catchment areas of these lakes get filled due to the rains following which water is transported to the city’s households and establishments through water supply channels via reservoirs.
Earlier in May, when the water stocks fell below the 25 per cent mark, the civic authorities had announced a 10 percent water cut since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected ‘below normal’ southwest monsoon for 2026, owing to the El niño weather pattern — a climate phenomenon where sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become unusually warm.
Story continues below this ad
According to the BMC’s data, Mumbai’s water stock in the seven lakes stood at 96.64 per cent on Tuesday. Last year, the water stock stood at 97.57 per cent and the year before it stood at 99.09 per cent on the same day. This year, Mumbai’s lakes didn’t reach the 100 per cent mark. While the city received heavy showers in July, June and August recorded a rainfall deficit.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More