Water stock in 7 lakes will last only till May 2027: BMC

During monsoon, the catchment areas of these lakes get filled due to the rains following which water is transported to the city's households and establishments through water supply channels via reservoirs.

At a time when Maharashtra is reeling under a drought crisis owing to the El-Niño climatic pattern that has led to inadequate rainfall across the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration said that the water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai will only suffice till last till May next year.

The information was shared in the civic house proceedings by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar,. Bangar’s comments came after Kishori Pednekar, leader of opposition in the house and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, raised a notice of motion demanding withdrawal of the water 10-per cent cut that has been implemented in Mumbai since May this year.