Water shortage complaints: BMC standing committee meeting adjourned after corporators demand action

Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said that in his area, there has been no water supply for seven days.

Corporators across party lines slammed the civic administration over water shortage in the city on Wednesday. In the Standing Committee meeting, Opposition leader Ravi Raja raised the issue of water scarcity in many parts of Mumbai, receiving support from the Shiv Sena, NCP, BJP and Samajwadi Party. The meeting was adjourned with corporators demanding immediate action on water complaints.

Raja said, “The administration is not paying attention to citizens’ complaints about water shortage. In my area, after the repair of Ravali reservoir, water supply has been inconsistent. Even after many complaints, there has been no improvement.”

“I have inquired about the issue. I was told that there was some technical issue in Powai due of which supply was affected. The BMC is supplying water to industrial areas in my ward but we are suffering,” said Jadhav, who is a corporator from Mazgaon area.

According to BJP corporator Kamlesh Yadav, people from Goregaon to Dahisar are complaining about water supply issues.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “There is enough water in lakes. The problem could be due to old pipeline networks. We have instructed officials from the water department to visit problem areas to check the issue.”