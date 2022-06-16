scorecardresearch
Water projects in drought-prone Marathwada not Uddhav Thackeray’s priority: Fadnavis

Fadnavis was addressing the Jal Akrosh Andolan organised by the BJP in Jalna district.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 16, 2022 2:46:01 am
Maharashtra Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The state government has stopped implementing all the water projects that were started by the BJP government, leading to a crisis in drought-prone Marathwada, said Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. Fadnavis was addressing the Jal Akrosh Andolan organised by the BJP in Jalna district.

“When BJP was in power from 2014 to 2019 in the state, our government approved Water Grid Project. But Maha Vikas Aghadi government has stalled this project. Even good water conservation projects undertaken by us like Jalyukta Shivar and micro irrigation projects have been stopped. Since MVA came to power, all people oriented-projects have been scrapped. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s car is the only one which is running…”

Fadnavis said. An amount of Rs 129 crore was provided by the BJP government to tackle Jalna water crisis, but after the change of government, the work has been stopped, said Fadnavis.

