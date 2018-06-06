Water-logging casts doubts on BMC’s monsoon preparedness

Mumbai wakes up to a cloudy morning on Tuesday. (Express photo by Pradip Das) Mumbai wakes up to a cloudy morning on Tuesday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

Even before the onset of monsoon, waterlogging was reported in some parts of the city on Monday evening as pre-monsoon showers hit the city, leading to traffic congestion. Traffic congestion was reported on JVLR, Kings Circle, Dadar’s Hindmata and Andheri – areas that witnessed water-logging due to the sudden downpour. The civic body claimed it has identified 146 flooding spots in the city and on priority basis, it is working on controlling flooding at 55 of these spots before this monsoon. “It had an entire year to prepare after it flooded last year. What magic will they create to stop flooding in just a few days now? Just within 45 minutes to one hour some of the places saw flooding. What will be the condition if it rains heavily for hours?” said Gayatri Singh of Shivaji Park.

Residents of JP Road in Andheri complained to the local MLA on Tuesday after there was water-logging on the entire stretch on Monday evening. “The monsoon is yet to hit the city and the J P Road stretch near Navrang cinema was all water-logged. It was not heavy water-logging… Is the BMC actually monsoon ready?” said Monica Sawala, social activist and resident of Andheri west.

Desilting of nullahs are still to be completed at many places, claim residents. While some nullahs were clogged, at many there was silt and filth dumped on both sides of the footpaths.

Following complaints from local residents, BJP corporator of Juhu, Aneesh Makwaney, has written to the BMC commissioner, asking that the civic body prosecute the nullah desilting contractor of the area. “I have written to the BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta demanding strict action against nullah desilting contractor in Andheri-Juhu area. The civic body must also claim damages from the contractor for not being able to clean drains and clear silt on time,” said Makwaney.

In Kurla West near Bharat Talkies, water was seen gushing out of a manhole. “Following Dr Deepak Amrapurkar’s death after falling into an open manhole, the BMC claimed it will fix all manholes. However, on Monday evening following the rains, we saw that water had forced open a manhole in the area. The road was water-logged,” said Jitendra Gupta, a resident of Kurla.

At Marine Lines, the fencing of Hindu Gymkhana fell on the Borivali-bound tracks, affecting services for ten minutes on Monday evening.

Traffic too was hit. Traffic was diverted in Malad Subway, Sion Road No 6, informed the BMC Disaster Management Unit helpline. The DMU report further states that Central Railway trains were late by 15-20 minutes, while Western Railway services were late by 20-25 minutes.

When contacted, a senior BMC official said, “We are trying to address each an every issue brought to our notice… We are doing everything in our capacity to ensure maximum relief.”

