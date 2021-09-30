Water level of Jayakwadi dam crosses 92% of capacity, 18 gates opened

Eighteen gates of Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad – the biggest dam in drought-prone Marathwada – were opened on Wednesday to discharge water as level of water in the dam crossed 92 per cent of its capacity following incessant rainfall in the region.

The state water resources department has asked district officials to closely monitor the water level and if required, open more gates. “There are 27 gates. If necessary, all gates will be opened,” an official informed.

Of the total storage capacity 2,170,000 million litre, Jayakwadi dam at Paithan taluka at present has 1,996,400 million litre of water.

With the India Meteorological Department predicting more rain for Marathwada, the water level in the dam is expected to rise in the next 48 hours.

The dam is the primary source of water for irrigating 2.5 lakh hectare of land. The water is also used by the industrial hubs of Aurangabad and Jalna and serves the purpose of providing drinking water to the region.

Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said, “We are monitoring the water level of Jayakwadi.” Patil, who is touring flood-hit districts in Marathwada, held a review meeting late Tuesday in Beed.

Despite huge water discharge following opening of gates of Manjara and Majalgaon dams in Beed, the water level remained at 100 per cent. On Tuesday, all 18 gates of Manjara dam and 11 gates of Mazalgaon dam were opened. This resulted in flooding in Beed and Latur districts.

Also, the Lower Terna dam in Osmanabad was at 100 per cent of its capacity. In Hingoli district, Yeldhari dam was overflowing.

Earlier, 15 gates of Vishnupuri dam in Nanded district and nine gates of Pentakli in Buldhana were opened to release excess water.