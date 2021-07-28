Water level in western Maharashtra dams rise by 31 per cent

The Konkan region, which is also witnessing flood, has seen a water level increase of only 2.71 per cent in its dams. (Representational)

The water level in western Maharashtra dams have risen by a 31 per cent due to incessant rainfall.

The level in these dams, which come under Pune division, stands at 64.2 per cent compared to 33 per cent on July 27 last year. Of their total storage capacity of 15,199,000 million litres, the dams currently have 97,583,60 million litres.

Western Maharashtra has been witnessing massive flood in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts.

With monsoon likely to extend up to August, the water resources department expects the water level in these dams to cross 85 to 90 per cent of the storage capacity.

Of the 17 big dams in the region, 10 have already crossed the 60 per cent mark. While Nira Deodhar dam has touched 90.73 per cent capacity, Khadakwasla dam water is at 100 per cent. During the same time last year, Nira Deodhar dam had 43 per cent of water and Khadakwasla dam 41 per cent.

The Konkan region, which is also witnessing flood, has seen a water level increase of only 2.71 per cent in its dams. Currently, the dams are at 58.71 per cent capacity, marginally better than last year’s 56 per cent.

Dams in north Maharashtra have registered a decline of 3.76 per cent in the water level – it is at 32.24 per cent compared to last year’s 36 per cent.

Vidarbha dams, meanwhile, have recorded a decline of 13.51 per cent in water level. At 36.49 per cent, it is much less compared to last years 50 per cent during the same time. In drought-hit Marathwada, water level in dams is at 34.26 per cent. Last year, it was 36 per cent.